Kim Kardashian would love her children to run her beauty brand one day.

The 43-year-old star is launching a new make-up line for her SKKN BY KIM brand, and the brunette beauty has revealed that she likes the idea of her daughters running the company one day.

Kim - who has North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West - told Bustle magazine: "I think that they will have their own ideas of what they want to do. And if one of 'em wants to take it over, they gladly can.

"I would love them to be involved, but I also want them to do whatever makes them happy. And that could be totally not in the beauty business and that would be OK with me."

Earlier this month, Kim took to social media to hail the "determination and ambition" of her daughter Chicago.

The reality star - who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 - heaped praise on her daughter in a heartfelt message.

Alongside a series of photos, Kim wrote: "Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! [heart emoji] I’m so so so happy to be your mommy! (sic)"