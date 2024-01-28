Caprice looked like a "blowfish" after a botched filler job near her eyes.

The 52-year-old model - who has 10-year-old sons Jax and Jett with husband Ty Comfort - stays clear of fillers after being made to feel "disgusting" by the procedure, although she does have the occasional Botox top-up.

She told Top Sante magazine: "I do a bit of Botox but not a crazy amount - the last time was about four months ago. And I definitely don't do fillers. I tried it once in the tear trough area under my eyes but I looked like a blowfish! It was the most disgusting, awful thing I've ever seen in my life. I'll take the wrinkles over that. I had the filler taken out straight away but it made the skin really crinkly and ruined the texture. It eventually repaired itself, thankfully."

Caprice was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017, and since then she has overhauled her lifestyle and always stays on top of her check-ups so she can be alive for as long as possible for her boys.

She said: "I'm now a hypochondriac and regularly get all my scans and blood work done.

I'm a bit crazy like that. But my boys are only

10. I've got to keep going till I'm 95. I've got to. So, I must look after myself. Back in the day I'd go out partying, have a few vodkas, not sleep much. These days I'm doing NAD+ shots instead of vodka shots! And I love that!"