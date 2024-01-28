Netflix's game downloads have tripled due to 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy' ('GTA:TT').

The video streaming service received a massive spike in engagement with their gaming platform after 'GTA:TT' released in December, receiving a collective 18 million downloads across iOS and Android devices, according to MobileGamer.biz.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said: "In Q4, we debuted the Grand Theft Auto trilogy from Rockstar Games.

"This has become our most successful launch to date in terms of installs and engagement, with some consumers clearly signing up simply to play these games."

The trilogy includes 'Grand Theft Auto III', 'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City' and 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas', which received 2.4 million, 3.1 million and 11.6 million downloads respectively.

Despite the rise in users, Netflix is in no position to take on the industry leaders (Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo). In October, CBNC reported data from Apptopia that less than one per cent of the platform's approximately 250 million subscribers were consistently playing games on Netflix.

The company has since acknowledged that their gaming division was "small" and "certainly not yet material relative to our film and series business".

However, Netflix emphasised that the company was interested in "broadening" the variety of titles they offer on their gaming service in an effort to increase their market share.