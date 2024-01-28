PlayStation's gaming future will be on mobile, PC and the cloud, according to Sony's CEO.

The company has been an industry leader alongside Nintendo and Microsoft for decades, and the PlayStation 5 (PS5) has proven to be incredibly popular, outselling both the Xbox Series X|S and Switch.

However, the tech juggernaut has revealed they are looking beyond their consoles for the future of gaming.

In an interview with Norges Bank Investment Management, Sony's CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said: "It will be ubiquitous.

“Wherever there is computing, users will be able to play their favourite games seamlessly. Why PlayStation will remain our core product [is] we will expand our gaming experiences to PC, mobile, and cloud.”

The Sony boss was also asked about the move towards subscription services, like their PlayStation Plus and Xbox's Game Pass, to which Yoshida admitted he didn't believe would become as popular as video streaming platforms, like Netflix.

He explained: "People usually play one game at a time.

“So [the] all you can eat type of many games may not be so valuable compared with video streaming services. So we’ll have a kind of balanced or hybrid service on PlayStation Network: a subscription as well as pay-per-content.”

Yoshida was then quizzed about Microsoft's recent purchase of Activision Blizzard, the studio behind the likes of 'Call of Duty', 'Diablo' and 'World of Warcraft', to which he insisted "healthy completion" was needed in the industry.

He said: "Healthy competition is necessary for the game industry to grow and at Sony we believe it is important to provide gamers with different options to play.

“So we’ll continue our efforts to achieve this.”