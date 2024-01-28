Adan Canto's 'Designated Survivor' co-stars reunited to say goodbye to the late actor.

The 42-year-old actor passed away earlier this month following a secret battle with appendiceal cancer and a memorial service in Iowa saw stars of the show including Maggie Q, Kiefer Sutherland Kal Penn, Italia Ricci and LaMonica Garrett, as well as creator David Guggenheim and costume designer Nancy Gold, gather to remember their pal.

Maggie shared a group photo of them standing outside a theatre marquee which read: "In loving memory of Joseph Adan Canto, 1981-2024."

She captioned her Instagram post, in which she had also tagged Adan's wife Stephanie as well as the 'Designated Survivor' family: "We all came to say goodbye [broken heart emoji]. Love you forever friend, till we meet again [dove and crown emojis]."

David also shared the photo and wrote: "Family forever. Miss and love you, Adan."

And LaMonica declared the last few days a "rollercoaster of emotions".

Tagging the photo as being taken in Clear Lake, Iowa — where Adan's obituary had noted a funeral service had taken place at the Surf Ballroom + Museum on Friday (26.01.24), he wrote: "Such a Rollercoaster of emotions the last few days. Back and forth from tears to laughter at the drop of a dime. Truly was a celebration of life for a great human being. And going through this with our Designated Survivor family was special. @adancanto you will be missed brother, @stephanie.a.canto we love you and we'll be back soon. (sic)"

Adan was also known for playing Aaron Shore in political drama 'Designated Survivor' and his co-star Kiefer , who portrayed President Tom Kirkwood, previously admitted he was "heartbroken" by the news.

He wrote on Instagram: "It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto. He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed.

"I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."

Other stars of the show also paid tribute to their late friend.

Kal posted: "Absolutely heartbreaking to lose Adan Canto. He was so genuine and warm, immensely talented; such a good person who was simultaneously calm and motivating. And funny. He was very, very funny. I’m so lucky to have known him. My heart goes out to Steph, the kids, and the whole family."

And Maggie Q wrote: "Beautiful friend…. You are the level of person that Hollywood didn’t even deserve. Anyone who knew you was a lucky one."

Adan is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children, Roman Alder, three, and 18-month-old Eve Josephine.