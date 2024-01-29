Jeremy Renner is "scared of slipping and falling" on the set of his TV show 'Mayor of Kingstown'.

The 53-year-old actor spent two weeks in hospital with critical injuries after he was crushed by a snow plough in a freak accident in January 2023, and he's back at work for the first time filming his Paramount+ show but Jeremy has admitted he's worried about taking a tumble and hurting himself when they are filming outdoors in the freezing cold in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He told PEOPLE: "I try to just do everything kind of step by step here. That's one foot in front of the other one. Then you're walking.

"I think I'm excited when I'm there and I get in a rhythm there. I'm excited about the character and, of course, all the people involved and all that in the storyline, but for me, I'm just tentative of confidence in work ... [But the show] is arduous .. [there are long days] in the freezing cold outside in Pittsburgh ... [I'm] scared of slipping and falling ... [as I lack] lower body strength."

Jeremy's first day back on set was in mid-January and the actor admitted he was "nervous" about getting back to his day job.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Day one on set … nervous today Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans @mayorofkingstown @paramountplus (sic)"

The official 'Mayor of Kingstown' Instagram account commented on Jeremy's post: "It’s going to be the best season yet".

It came after Jeremy admitted his daughter Ava, 10, was his "reason number one" for surviving his near-fatal accident.

Marking the one-year anniversary of the horror, he wrote: "Reason number One for my recovery is her. "I asked her to 'wait for me' when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home. As I got better, she got better, less afraid.

"There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends. With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year. I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer."