Fossil is pulling out of the smartwatch market.

The American fashion brand is moving back its focus to traditional watches, jewellery and leather goods going forward, but those who own a Fossil smartwatch will be pleased to hear there will still be updates to their devices.

Speaking to The Verge, Fossil's COO Jeff Boyer said: "Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewellery, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names."

Fossil hasn't released a smartwatch since 2021's Gen 6 edition.

The market is dominated by the Apple Watch, though Samsung and Huawei still put out luxury Android smartwatches.

