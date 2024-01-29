X has blocked Taylor Swift searches temporarily following concerns about explicit deepfake images spreading across the site.

At the time of writing, if you search Taylor Swift, a message reading "posts aren't loading right now" will appear.

And Elon Musk's micro-blogging app - formerly Twitter - has explained that they have done so due to "safety" concerns arising from the graphic images, seemingly created by AI, of the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker being spread around.

X said in a statement: “This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritise safety on this issue."

The social media site had already warned against posting "Non-Consensual Nudity images', as they work to take down content of this nature.

In a statement last week, it said: “Posting Non-Consensual Nudity images is strictly prohibited on X and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content.

“Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them. We’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We’re committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users.”