Catherine, Princess of Wales has been discharged from hospital.

The 42-year-old royal underwent planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic earlier this month, and it has now been confirmed she has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery.

A statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

"She is making good progress."

Catherine and her husband, Prince William - who have children Princes George and Louis, 10 and five, and Princess Charlotte, eight, together - have expressed their thanks to the team who looked after the princess during her hospital stay, as well as to well-wishers who have sent kind messages over the last few weeks.

The statement continued: "The prince and princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continue to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

It was announced on 17 January that Catherine was receiving medical treatment and is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

A statement at the time read: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

No more details about Catherine's medical condition have been disclosed.

The statement added: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."