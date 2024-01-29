Claudia Schiffer’s daughter treats the supermodel’s wardrobe like a thrift shop.

The 53-year-old Nineties icon, who was propelled to fame along with catwalk icons including Naomi Campbell and Elle Macpherson around 30 years ago, has three children – Caspar, 20, Clementine, 19, and 13-year-old Cosima – with her filmmaker husband Matthew Vaughn, 52.

She told Grazia about how her second-oldest loves going through her old clothes: “Clementine is obsessed with the ’90s. She always says that rummaging through my wardrobe is like going thrifting in the most fabulous vintage shop!”

Among the most-borrowed items by Clementine is a pair of Chanel dungarees and Claudia’s now-iconic Fashion Café T-shirts – a reminder of the New York hangout opened by the model and her fellow supermodels Naomi, 53, and Elle, 59, in 1995.

Grazia noted other highlights in Claudia’s huge wardrobe include her bespoke Valentino wedding dress, made by the luxury house’s founder Valentino Garavani, as well as the black lace bustier from her first Guess campaign in 1989.

Claudia said: “I also still have the metallic miniskirt, knee-high boots and baby blue cropped sweater from the Versace A/W ’94 billboard campaign.”

The model also said she and the likes of Naomi and Elle changed the modelling landscape for today’s professionals.

She added: “Prior to the Nineties, a model’s career would rarely last past her thirties and there was a constant turnover of faces and types of beauty.

“With the supermodels, careers started to last longer as we became powerful brands in our own right.

“Now models are working well into their fifties and beyond.

“Diversity in age, sexuality, shape, and race is an incredibly positive change and allows for a much broader, healthier scope of identification and representation. Fashion can be a provocateur. But it can also be a real changemaker.”