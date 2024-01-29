A replica of Freddie Mercury’s iconic cape is set to feature in a new fashion exhibition.

The copy of the famous cloak worn by Queen’s late frontman was created by fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, 83, and will go on display at the Salisbury Museum as part the ‘Fashioning Our World’ exhibition, which was co-curated by a group of young fashion fans.

Katy England, project manager of the show, told the BBC: “It has been amazing to work with the young people on this exhibition.

"We have discovered so many stories of sustainability in the collection, we can't wait for people to be able to see them.”

The exhibition will see ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’ judge Patrick Grant open the event on its 10 February launch, and will feature other items that tell “powerful” stories of sustainability and environmental consciousness.

As well as repurposed exhibits, the show will feature work by industry-leading and up-and-coming fashion designers, sustainability experts and students, which are set to be displayed on a series of miniature mannequins.

The Salisbury Museum fashion collection includes more than 3,500 items from the last 300 years.

Previously, some of Queen frontman Freddie’s items had been put up for sale, including his Yamaha piano and the manuscript for Bohemian Rhapsody, which fetched £1.74 million and £1.38 million respectively.

The exhibition project was funded by a £87,828 grant awarded from the Esmée Fairbairn Collections fund, delivered by the Museums Fund, and was supported by Wessex Museums.