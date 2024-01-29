Ed Westwick has got engaged to Amy Jackson.

The former 'Gossip Girl' actor popped the question to the 31-year-old actress - who he has been dating for more than two years - while on vacation to Gstaad in Switzerland.

The couple shared the happy news along with a photo of the 36-year-old actor down on one knee presenting shocked-looking Amy with a ring on the Peak Walk by Tissot, the hanging mountain bridge.

Amy captioned her Instagram post: "Hell YES[ ring emoji] (sic)"

And Ed wrote on his Instagram Story: "I hit the jackpot xxx."

Amy - who has four-year-old son Andreas with former partner George Panayioutou - previously told of how Ed won her over by asking her out on a coffee date with their dogs, her poodle Herbert and his French bulldog Humphrey, after they met at an Aston Martin event at Silverstone in 2021.

She told Lifestyle Asia last August: "He knew how to win me over from the get-go…coffee and dogs."

The couple went public with their romance in June 2022 on Instagram, making their red carpet debut together at the National Film Awards the following month.

In June, the 'Villain' actress admitted she "thanks God" for Ed "every day".

She wrote on Instagram to mark the 'White Gold' actor's birthday: "Happy Birthday to the love of my lifeeeee.

"I thank God for you everyday. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one.

"If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for.

"Making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart and deepest soul. I love you Moon Man.(sic)"