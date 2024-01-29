Shannen Doherty has shared a "miracle" update on her cancer treatment journey.

The 52-year-old actress is currently battling stage four breast cancer that spread to her brain in 2020 and whilst she was hesitant to go into exact detail about her "new cancer infusion" treatment, admitted that after being persistent with the type of medicine, it has ended up acting somewhat as a breakthrough.

Speaking on her 'Let's Be Clear' podcast, she said: "I'm not gonna say what it is, I'm on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, 'We're gonna keep going with this and see.

"And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, 'Let's keep going!'"

The former '90210' star added that the update makes her feel as if God is "giving [her] a break" and has begun to think of every day that comes as a "gift" because she doesn't know how long she has left to live.

She said: "And that it's actually breaking down that blood brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, 'I'm gonna give her a break.' Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they're right in front of your face.

"Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. I think it's so important.

"Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don't know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever.

"Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, 'Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'"