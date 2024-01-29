Kylie Kelce feels "guilty" over her sudden fame.

The 31-year-old event consultant - who is married to NFL player Jason Kelce and has Wyatt, four, Elliotte, three, and 11-month-old Bennett with him - has found herself in the spotlight because her brother-in-law Travis is dating pop megastar Taylor Swift and struggles to understand exactly why she now has one million followers on Instagram who are all so "interested" in her day-to-day life.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she said: "I feel almost a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I’m doing. I’m like, ‘I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. … This is not that fascinating.’ So it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support!"

Jason first met 'Anti-Hero' songstress Taylor when she supported Kansas City Chiefs player Travis, 34, at one of his football games but their mother Donna has since recounted that he did not make a "good first impression" despite a warning from his wife.

Donna told People: "Jason's his own man, as Travis is, and once they're determined to do something, there's no stopping. I wasn't at all surprised [about how Jason reacted]. He's done it on occasion and just saves it for his special moments."

Despite Jason staging an over-the-top greeting when he first met Tayor, Travis later assured his brother and fellow footballer that the 'Anti-Hero' songstress "absolutely loved" meeting her potentially future brother-in-law for the first time.

Speaking on their 'New Heights' podcast, he said: "[Your] best first impression is the worst impression ever. Tay said she absolutely loved you!"

Meanwhile, Donna, 71, has begun to enjoy something of a media career since her younger son started to date Taylor.

She told Extra: “I'll tell you, it's just... they're making their own story, and I don't even have to say anything, they're just doing it all themselves.”

But Donna - who used to work as a banking executive but retried some time ago - recently admitted that even though her own sudden fame has come as a shock, she enjoys being recognised when she is out and about.

She said: "It's been a ride. That's for sure. It's a little different.

"Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, ‘What has my life become?’

"It's been a ride, that's for sure It's fun being recognised. It is. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive."