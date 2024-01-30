Gwen Stefani thinks the Super Bowl is all about the food and drinks.

The 54-year-od pop star - who is married to country music singer Blake Shelton - is gearing up to perform a headlining show in partnership with TikTok at the major sporting event on February 11 but admitted that she and her husband are "already discussing" what will be on the menu for them that day.

She told People: "We are already discussing the food. It's really about that and the drinks and how are we going to indulge? And I said to [Blake], I was like, 'Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I'm going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I'm going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I'm not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I'm going to be so mad the rest of the day!"

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker added that she is hoping to make the "most saturated" food possible for the event and believes that the viral social media app she has teamed up with for her performance is a "great" platform for finding and sharing "inspirational" recipes.

She said: "For us, it's all about how do you make it the most saturated Super Bowl food? Iconic Super Bowl food? Because [Blake] was like, 'Oh, should we do this?' And I'm like, 'No, that's not Super Bowl.' You have to do it right! Talk about TikTok, there's so many great recipes out there and it's going to be fun to see what people come with. We all inspire each other now with all that, so it's very exciting."