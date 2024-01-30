Patrick O'Neal didn't have a "perfect" relationship with his late dad Ryan.

The 56-year-old sportscaster admitted that when he was a kid, his father - who was known for starring in Hollywood films like 'Paper Moon' and died in December 2023 at the age of 82 - had been "hard" on him by pushing him to succeed but ended up "proud" of him when he did manage to achieve career success.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Our relationship wasn't perfect all the time, but I love my dad. [As a kid] I was not wanting for anything. My dad pushed me, he was hard on me, but he always gave me an opportunity to succeed. And then at the end, he was so proud of me. When I was doing some Angels games, play-by-play, we'd talk on the phone. [He'd say] 'Son, I am so proud of you,' and oh my god, it just lit me up."

Along with his sister Tatum, Patrick had attended a celebration of life event on Saturday (27.01.24), which took place at the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood and admitted it meant a lot to him for his sibling to be there, more than 50 years after she starred alongside their dad in 'Paper Moon'.

He said: "For my sister, Tatum, to be here really means the world to me It's very special, I think, for her to be here. I think she's the greatest co-star of all time, and there she was, second row, watching."

Tatum herself admitted it was unusual for her to feel so emotional ahead of the poignant event.

She said: "It's a beautiful, beautiful thing. I sure love my dad.

"I actually cried this morning, which is rare, you know. I had actually stopped crying throughout my life, and I cried this morning really hard. It was beautiful. I love my dad, always."