Nicki Minaj's feud with Megan Thee Stallion could get "extremely ugly".

The 41-year-old rap star recently slammed Megan on her diss track 'Big Foot', and an insider has now warned that the situation could escalate even further in the coming weeks.

The source told DailyMail.com: "If Megan wants to keep this going, it is going to get extremely ugly - more so than it already is."

Nicki has a long-running feud with fellow rap star Cardi B - but the situation with Megan, 28, could prove to be even more intense.

The insider shared: "Nicki knows her weaknesses and will play on all of them. If Megan thinks that Nicki's beef with Cardi is bad, it is a drop in the pool that she is about to drown Megan in."

Nicki threw a series of accusations at her rap rival on 'Big Foot', including suggestions that Megan has lied about having cosmetic surgery.

However, Nicki is "unapologetic" about her approach to the situation.

The source said: "I know that Nicki seems to be in the wrong right now because she went there, but she is unapologetic, and we are only seeing what they let the public see. Behind the scenes it is even worse."

Nicki and Megan previously collaborated on 'Hot Girl Summer', their 2019 hit single.

The chart-topping star has also heaped praise on Megan in the past.

Nicki told Variety in 2020: "It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time.

"Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal-oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time."