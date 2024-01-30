Henry Cavill walked a fine line between serious acting and ridiculousness with his role in 'Argylle'.

The 40-year-old actor stars as the titular secret agent in Matthew Vaughn's new spy comedy film and explained that it was a challenge to find a balance to playing an undercover spy in a surreal story that draws novelist Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) into the real world of espionage as fiction and fact get too close for comfort.

Discussing the playfulness within the genre, Henry told Digital Spy: "That's the trick with this one. 'Argylle' is playing it very straight while also keeping in mind that it's not straight, it's ridiculous. Its spy tropes turned up to 11.

"There was a fine line to tread, but because as an actor, you're not taking yourself too seriously, even though your character is, which leads to a whole bunch of fun performance options."

'Argylle' features pop star Dua Lipa in just her second movie role as the character of LaGrange and Cavill had high praise for the 'Dance the Night' singer's work on the picture.

The former 'Superman' star explained: "She was marvellous to work with, good fun and game for it as well. I didn't know what to expect with Dua Lipa, she's one of the biggest pop stars in the world and you don't know whether that person is going to come on with a sense of grandeur to them, but she was there on time, gave 100 per cent and was game for anything.

"She was there during rehearsals, she was there for the shooting and giving it her all. I was really, really impressed and she was wonderful to work with."

Read the full interview on the Digital Spy website at https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a46547886/henry-cavill-argylle/