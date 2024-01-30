X has reinstated Taylor Swift searches after it was temporarily banned following concerns about explicit deepfake images spreading across the site.

If users had type Taylor Swift in the search bar, a message would read "posts aren't loading right now".

And Elon Musk's micro-blogging app - formerly Twitter - explained that they did so due to "safety" concerns arising from the graphic images, seemingly created by AI, of the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker being spread around.

X said in a statement: “This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritise safety on this issue."

However, it has now been restored, though X insists it "will continue to be vigilant for any attempt to spread this content and will remove it if we find it."

The social media site had warned against posting "Non-Consensual Nudity images', as they work to take down content of this nature.

In a statement last week, it said: “Posting Non-Consensual Nudity images is strictly prohibited on X and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content.

“Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them. We’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We’re committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users.”