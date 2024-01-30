Jenna Bush Hager's children are obsessed with skincare.

The 42-year-old journalist - who is best known for fronting 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' alongside Hoda Kotb - daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy eight as well as four-year-old Hal with husband Henry Hager and revealed that because of social media apps like TikTok, her kids have started to worry about their complexion.

Speaking on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', she said: "I have children who are into skincare. They do not have cell phones. They don’t even have iPads. So it is happening, it’s spreading down. Well, I think it’s spreading from TikTok — but it’s spreading into the pores of our culture."

The TV star - who is the daughter of former US president George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush - has even had to tell her eldest that she "doesn't need" the scrubs and creams she is trying to buy at low-budget stores like Target because she already has "beautiful" skin.

She said: "My daughter Mila told me that she went to Target yesterday with a friend. And she goes, ‘Look what I bought. This mini Aquaphor, how cute is this? I just thought, ‘Where have we come?’ And she goes, ‘Why don’t you ever care about that? Why don’t you ever care when I tell you the scrub I purchased?’ I’m like, ‘Mila, because you don’t need it. Look at your beautiful skin. You don’t need it.

"My kids aren’t spending hundreds of dollars at Sephora, but they are going to CVS and Target"

Her co-star Hoda also questioned why the children were no longer interested in playing in toys instead of worrying about their skin.

She said: "But it’s also, where are the Barbies? Where is the Nintendo? It’s so bizarre to me that their playground is a drugstore where, when we were little, we wanted to go to like, Toys ‘R’ Us and such."