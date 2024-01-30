Embracer group has canceled the upcoming ‘Deus Ex’ game and has axed 97 jobs.

The futuristic role-playing-game had been in development for two years at Eidos, but has now been cancelled after the studio admitted it needs to better narrate the current “global economic context”.

In a statement from Eidos Montreal, the studio announced the news: “For the last 17 years, our teams at Eidos have worked on some of the most beloved brands in the industry, combining deep storytelling and innovation into unique games.

"We have created memorable multi awarded experiences that we are proud of and we know our teams members have put their heart and soul in all of them.

"The global economic context, the challenges of our industry and the comprehensive restructuring announced by Embracer have finally impacted our studio.”

The company then confirmed that 97 of their 481 employees (as recorded in 2022) would be let go.

The statement continued: “The difficult decision has been made to let go 97 people from development teams, administration, and support services.

"We are working to support all impacted personnel through this transition. These very talented, highly experienced people are entering the employment market, and we want them to find their next projects and are helping to do so.

"As we navigate these difficult times, the well-being of our team is our priority and the continuous commitment to creating games that players will be able to enjoy."