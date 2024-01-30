Snoop Dogg is set to host a Super Bowl after-party in Las Vegas.

The 52-year-old rap legend is preparing to co-host an after-party alongside Dr Dre on February 11, following the Super Bowl final between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Snoop and Dre, 58, will be staging the party to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their hit record 'Gin and Juice'.

Diplo is set to DJ the party at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, which has been told that it will be the "biggest" bash of the night.

Usher - who is performing the eagerly-anticipated Halftime Show - is expected to be a guest of honour at the party.

In fact, the event is expected to serve as an album release celebration for 'Coming Home', Usher’s latest studio project.

Meanwhile, Usher recently admitted that his Super Bowl performance "has to be perfect".

The 45-year-old star is determined to deliver a memorable performance for his fans.

He told Vogue: "It has to be perfect. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."

Usher also wants fans to feel "hopeful" after watching his performance.

He shared: "People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them.

"Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we’re looking at right now in the present."