Whoopi Goldberg keeps taking herself off her ‘The View’ co-hosts’ group chat.

The 68-year-old comic says she exits it as she “doesn’t care” what her fellow presenters are “upset about” on her weekends away from the show.

Whoopi made the statements on Monday’s (29.01.24) episode of the ABC talk show, when her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, asked the other women if there was a group chat she was not part of.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, 55, admitted there had been in previous years, but told Alyssa that Whoopi would “gladly give you her spot.”

When their fellow host Ana Navarro, 52, suggested Whoopi should look into silencing her notifications rather than removing herself from the group chat altogether, the comic said: “Silencing y’all does not mean being part of it. I don’t care. I don’t care what you’re upset about. It’s the weekend!”

Ana added that it could get confusing having several group chats with different people.

Whoopi went on: “See, that’s why I’m not on all of that stuff because I know who I’m texting.

“If I need to talk to you, I’ll talk to you”

“I don’t just be sending y’all stuff! I’m busy! I’m busy, you know?

“When I talk about those hit and runs, what do you think I’m doing?

“I communicate when I have something to say. I don’t just be sending y’all stuff. I’m busy.”

Outspoken Whoopi also has a habit of leaving the table during ‘The View’ when topics come up that she has no interest in.

Earlier this month she walked off the set once her co-stars began talking about sexual fetishes.

The hosts were debating a newspaper advice column in which an anonymous person said his wife stopped allowing him to give her foot massages after he told her he had a fetish.

Refusing to discuss it any more, Whoopi got off her seat and walked off, saying, “Excuse me for a second. Keep talking!”