Crystal Hefner has opened up about running into the arms of Dr Phil’s son after she got engaged to Hugh Hefner.

The former Playmate, 37, married Playboy magnate Hugh – who died in 2017 aged 91 from sepsis – in 2012, but said she started to get cold feet and found solace and a “safe Haven” with musician Jordan McGraw, the second of 73-year-old TV psychologist Dr Phil McGraw’s boys.

Crystal says in her autobiography ‘Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself’ she once decided to pack up and move out of the Playboy Mansion without any notice, adding Jordan had “cleared out one side” of his closet for her belongings.

She said: “I ran straight to Jordan and hid from it all.”

But Crystal added moving in with Jordan, now 37, still felt “overwhelming” and “intense”, and admitted their relationship “started to sour pretty quickly”.

Crystal also said her brief romance with Jordan ended due to his “love bombing” and “Prince Charming behaviour”.

She claimed she found an email apparently sent by Jordan’s mom, Robin McGraw, 70, allegedly telling him to break off the relationship, and she eventually moved back into the Playboy Mansion.

Crystal said in her book instead of finding a real man she had ended up with a “little boy who needed his mommy to do his dirty work for him”.

She also used the autobiography to blast Dr Phil as “sinister” and a “bad actor” for advising her to leave the Playboy mansion.

Crystal feels he had an “ulterior motive” by telling her to leave Hugh for his son after Jordan sent her to meet him while she was engaged to the Playboy tycoon.

She says she was “convinced by bad actors to give up something I shouldn’t have let go of”, adding about her “surreal” meeting with Jordan’s dad: “Dr Phil’s words on his couch on the day that Jordan sent me up there to him started to seem so sinister – not a kind man giving good advice, but an entitled man used to getting his way, trying to get his son something he wanted.”

Crystal got together with Jordan after Hugh told her they were getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2010.

She also tells in the book how she only loved the pornographer in the same way as people feel a duty to love dying, elderly relatives.