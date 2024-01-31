Lili Reinhart has been diagnosed with alopecia.

The 'Riverdale' actress has revealed she is suffering with the hair loss condition, which is described by the Mayo Clinic as something that "can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions, or a normal part of aging".

Lili - who didn't go into detail on her diagnosis - shared a TikTok video of herself undergoing red light therapy, and wrote: "Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode.”

In the clip, she was lip-syncing to the sound of a man saying: “I’m pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure.”

She added in the caption: "Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth.”

The 27-year-old star has been candid about her personal struggles with her mental health, including battles with anxiety and depression.

Back in 2020, she discussed how her mental health had its ups and downs, recalling a time she felt like she was in a "black tunnel [that] was never going to end".

She told Refinery29 at the time: "“I couldn't see the light. I was like, I feel like I'm dying.

"It was ... rough, and there's no other way through it than just through it.

"I've seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there.

"I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my [stuff]. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

And in 2021, she admitted that "some days" she feels "really defeated" by her

She added in an Instagram Story: "It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable."

She told her followers: "This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it's okay to have days where you don't want to fight anymore. You don't need to justify your mental health to anyone."