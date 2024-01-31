'Jennifer's Body' writer Diablo Cody is desperate to make a sequel.

The 45-year-old filmmaker - who has written the likes of 'Juno' and 'Tully' in the past, as well as Zelda Williams' upcoming horror comedy 'Lisa Frankenstein' - admitted she has struggled to find someone to finance a revival of the 2009 Megan Fox-led cult classic.

She told Bloody Disgusting's 'Boo Crew Podcast': "I wanna do a sequel. I am not done with 'Jennifer’s Body'.

"I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do and that hasn’t really happened yet.

"I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”

The movie follows Fox as Jennifer, a teen who gets possessed by a demon after a rock band sacrifice her to make it big.

The cast also included the likes of Adam Brody, Adama Seyfriend, Johnny Simmons, JK SImmons and Kyle Gallner.

Despite going onto become a real cult favourite with horror fans, the response at the time wasn't quite so positive.

Cody admitted: "It was a critical, commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you.”

However, the situation has become "progressively happier" for the writer as the film has slowly grown in popularity.

She explained: "At first I was like, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out?

"It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan... [then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along.

"At first, I just thought, oh where was this audience when I needed it, and then I realised they were like… seven.

"And then some people who maybe didn’t appreciate it at the time have come around, and now I’m just like, there’s no saltiness, now I’m just happy.”