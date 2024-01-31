James Norton found it "bizarre" to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Jamaican premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love'.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were among the guests who walked the red carpet at the screening of the biopic last month and the 38-year-old actor - who plays producer Christopher Blackwell in the film - thinks their presence is a sign of just how significant the movie is.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Harry and Meghan in Jamaica was mad, it was bizarre.

"I mean, really lovely. Like, you know, just shows the love for Bob Marley and his music is just so global and you can be an ex Prince, you can be Harry and Megan, you can be, you know, a guy from Trench town and Bob's music speaks to you."

And Rohan Marley, the son of the late legendary singer, was amazed when he saw Harry and Meghan were in Kingston for the premiere.

He said: "That was crazy. A lot of things happening in England so it's nice that they get to see that."

Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays late 'Three Little Birds' hitmaker Bob in the movie, was honoured to meet the couple.

He said: "They wanted to see the film and, you know, I met them afterward and they're really nice people. I think [they're] big Bob Marley fans."

Naomi Cowan, who plays one of Bob's backing singers The I-Threes, joked her home nation was the right place for the royal couple to attend the premiere because no one would have made a fuss.

She said: "I heard a little rumour before, but then, what was so lovely was when they came into the theatre, at least for me, it felt very normal, 'cause Jamaicans -- one thing I'll tell you about Jamaicans - each Jamaican considers themself to be a star, so we appreciate celebrities but we don't make the biggest deal because we see ourselves as our own celebrity.

"So what was cool is that they walked in, it was actually quite quiet, very calm and they looked very comfortable and I was happy to see that."

But Naomi found it particularly "special" when Harry approached Rita Marley, the ex-wife of the reggae legend, for a brief chat.

She said: "Oh my goodness, I think that was super special, just given the history of our country, how far we've come.

"I think that moment was important on so many different levels and I'm proud of him and I'm happy."

Meanwhile, Lashana Lynch had no idea the couple were even at the premiere.

She said: "I didn't even know until the next day. I was like, 'Wait, did they like Photoshop them into the pictures from the night? What?' Amazing."