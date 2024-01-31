Caprice Bourrett wants to encourage older women to embrace their bodies in lingerie.

The 52-year-old star has opened up on Peacocks' new Love By Caprice collection - which includes stripy pyjamas, floral t-shirt bras and some laced basques - and how she wants other people to be inspired by her message.

She told Notebook magazine: "I remember what I was 29 and turning 30 and going, 'Oh my God, no, no!'

"But don't dread getting older, it's empowering. I'm better now than I've ever been and I'm proud of it, and I want other women to be.

"If a 50-year-old wants to put on an underwired push-up bra and get those boobs up to her chin - you know what? - I got it for you and let's do it."

Caprice explained that her decision to return for her second lingerie collection - her first in more than two decades - comes from a desire to encourage other people.

She added: "From a business perspective, this isn't my first rodeo and I know my stuff.

"But also to be 52 and to look the way I do, it's about messaging and empowerment.

"I'm not saying that loosely, I'm saying that with passion."

Caprice - who has sons Jax and Jett, 10, with 57-year-old husband Ty Comfort - also reflected on her own longevity in the fashion world.

She said: "It's like a roller coaster. You go up and down and up and down. I'm on an up now.

"In this crazy world of celebrity, all of them come and go; I've been around for 5,000 years."