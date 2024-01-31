Teri Hatcher is "over" dating apps after being "kicked off" Hinge.

The 59-year-old actress has struggled to "meet people" so decided to sign up for an online matchmaking service, only to be booted off the popular app because her profile was deemed "fake".

Speaking on 'Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone', she said: "I've tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge.

"You know, I thought, I'm gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there. That's what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off."

Asked why she was kicked off, she said: "Well, they thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher."

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star has vowed to stay away from digital dating from now on but if she doesn't find a new partner while she's out and about, she is happy enough with the "full life" she has already.

She said: "They apologised, and then I was like, 'I'm sort of over it.' So now I'm over it.

"I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be, but honestly, I'm happy.

"I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. I, you know, it's fine. I don't need a man. I have a cat."

Teri previously insisted being single didn't mean being lonely.

She told People magazine: "There is a difference between being lonely and being alone. I have been single for a very long time but there is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that.

"Many women who get divorced will not get remarried. That kind of sounds depressing but it doesn't have to be. Many women are not just surviving alone, they're thriving. They're empowered, they're making money, they're being healthy, they're traveling. You are allowed to be proud of your life when you're not part of a couple."