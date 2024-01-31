'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' is now available on PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam as part of the Deluxe Edition.

The Rocksteady-developed video game - which is a spin-off of the 'Batman: Arkham' series - has been launched on the three platforms, while 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Standard Edition' will launch worldwide on February 2.

Darius Sadeghian, the studio director of Rocksteady Studios, said in a statement: "With the launch of 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League', we are excited to take players on an adventure unlike anything we have ever played or made before at Rocksteady."

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' is staged five years after the events of 'Batman: Arkham Knight', and features a host of iconic characters, including the likes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang.

Darius feels immensely "proud" of the open-world, action-shooter video game.

He said: "I'm so proud of what we've created together: our original story set in the DC Universe, the vibrant open-world of Metropolis, the unique combination of gameplay elements, and our amazing cast of villains – Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark.

"We are thrilled to have a direct connection with players, which will allow us to continually update the game and keep playing with our community."

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' will actually offer additional content to gamers to expand their experience after the launch.

It's been confirmed that gamers will be able to enjoy new characters, missions, gear, weapons, and in-game events at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, the 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Standard Edition' can now be pre-ordered for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.