Chris Evans is too "tired" to run for office.

The 42-year-old actor launched the civic engagement site A Starting Point with Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani in 2009 but insisted that's as far as his political endeavours will go as he thinks there are "better ways" to be involved than becoming a lawmaker.

Asked at a National Press Club event in Washington DC if he has ever considered running for political office, The Hill reports he said: “You know, there was a time...

“Being here [in D.C.], you realise how much goes into it. And I’m tired!

“I don’t think so.

“I think there are better ways to be a part of the world without having to do the work that goes into being an elected official."

The 'Captain America' star noted building up A Starting Point frequently brought him to the city and has made him "somewhat adjacent" to politics and the media and understanding just how difficult the respective fields can be.

He added: “We already had respect, but it just grew exponentially to see how hard it is to do what the elected officials do, and what [journalists] do.”

Chris previously admitted he was "furious" when Donald Trump became US president in 2017.

He told Esquire magazine: “I feel fury. It’s unbelievable. People were just so desperate to hear someone say that someone is to blame. They were just so happy to hear that someone was angry. Hear someone say that Washington sucks. They just want something new without actually understanding.”

The 'Lightyear' star - who had supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election - admitted he had been told not to get political for the sake of his career but he felt it was important to stay true to himself.

He added: “Look, I’m in a business where you’ve got to sell tickets.

“I think it’s about how you speak up. We’re allowed to disagree.

"If I state my case and people don’t want to go see my movies as a result, I’m okay with that.