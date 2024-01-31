Reese Witherspoon wants to "settle down" again.

The 47-year-old actress - who was initially married to Ryan Phillippe and has Ava, 24, and 20-year-old Deacon with him - split from talent agent Jim Toth, 53, in 2023 after 12 years together, and now an insider has claimed that she wants to meet "someone special" over the coming months.

The source told this week's edition of Us Weekly: "Reese hasn’t been out on too many dates, but she’s been set up with a few friends of friends, She is taking things very slowly. In an ideal world, she’d love to meet someone special in 2024 and eventually settle down again but for now there's no pressure."

The 'Legally Blonde' star - who has 10-year-old son Tennessee with Jim - recently explained she had been going through a "vulnerable time" following the end of her marriage

She Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control.

"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening. Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that.

"All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable.

"It’s a vulnerable time for me. "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

The 'Morning Show' actress initially announced the news of her divorce in a joint statement with Jim in March 2023.

They wrote on Instagram: "We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."