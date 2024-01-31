Aly Michalka is pregnant.

The 34-year-old actress/singer has been married to Stephen Ringer since 2015 and revealed that almost a decade after tying the knot, they are now expecting their first baby together and she feels "lucky" to have had an "easy" pregnancy so far.

She told People: "It's been a really easy pregnancy, which I feel really lucky and blessed to have experienced!"

The former 'Phil of the Future' star is due in May but explained that when she first found out the news that she was expecting, she had to keep it a "secret" because she and her sister AJ had to play a concert that evening.

She said: "In another world I could have waited to take a test another day, but for whatever reason I was like, 'I'm past a week being late, and I should just take the test,'

"And then it was just like, 'Oh my gosh. We play this huge show tonight, and now I'm holding in this huge secret. didn't want it to take away from the special meaning of that night, and we already had so much on our minds that we were juggling.2

Aly - who shot to fame as a teenager alongside her sister when they were both regulars on the Disney Channel - took AJ, 32, out for dinner to break the news.

She said: "I was like, 'There was a special guest that was at the Greek that you didn't know was there,' and she was like, 'Who?'

"I was like, 'There's a baby,' and I touched my stomach, and then she was like, 'What?!' She was just really excited and overjoyed. From there, we told the rest of the family."