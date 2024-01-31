Drew Carey tried to take his life as a teen and in his early 20s as he was filled with rage at the world.

The ‘Whose Line Is That Anyway?’ host, 65, said the attempts were part of cries for help and came while he felt “mad” other people seemed to be leading great lives.

He said on Max’s ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’ show: “I think the suicide attempts were calls for help.

“I was so mad that everybody was having a good time. I remember that.

“I remember walking down the stairs and everybody’s drinking and I was like, ‘What the hell are they so happy about?'

“I was just angry that they were so happy. I was just tired of my life and (thought), ‘Who’s gonna miss me?'”

The comedian admitted even now and despite his success he still has thoughts along the lines of: “Who’s-gonna-miss-me?”

He added: “A lot of times I think to myself, like, ‘If I die, I’m just gonna have my body cremated.’

“No funeral and anything associated with, like, all my mementos and stuff.

“You can just burn them and give them away. Like, who cares?”

But ‘The Drew Carey Show’ star stresses he’s now in a much better place mentally.

He told broadcaster Chris, 76, he is now far more confident than he used to be due to his fame.

Drew added: “(Fame has) changed a lot of things for me. Like, don’t take things personally.

“I took everything personally. If somebody wrote a bad review, I’d be like, ‘What the hell? Coming after my money?'

“All that’s gone.”

Drew has previously been candid about his mental health battles, and told Access Hollywood in 2007 he was “depressed for a long time”.

He added he learned to work through his rough dark days by looking forward to the future.

The comic said: “I learned how to believe in myself. Learned how to set goals, you know, self help books man.

“I just read every single one I can get a hold of and I still do. I read that stuff all the time still.

“I am always coming out bigger, better, stronger and happier.”