Russell Brand has labelled the sex assault allegations against him “hurtful” attacks.

The 48-year-old comic faced a litany of accusations from different women in September 2023 which were revealed in a joint investigation into his behaviour by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times and The Times newspapers.

He has now used a 45-minute interview on Tucker Carlson’s X show to also brand them “painful”.

Russell said on Wednesday (31.01.24): "Of course, I deny any allegations of the kind that have been advanced and what I have seen is the significance of family and the importance of beliefs that are transcendent of this.

“I reject the allegations in the strongest possible terms."

Five women last year came forward to accuse Russell of offences including rape, assault and emotional abuse from 2006 to 2013, with more females since coming forward to level similar allegations at the stand-up comic turned online personality.

Russell previously used a video posted online to deny all wrongdoing and insist all his relationships have been “consensual”.

He added to Tucker: "I put myself in a vulnerable position by being very promiscuous.

"Attacks like this, accused of what I consider to be the most appalling crimes, is very painful and hurtful. But there are consequences to the foolish way I lived in the past."

‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ actor Russell, who has three children with his wife Laura Gallagher, 36, also claimed at the time the allegations were originally made his baby son was undergoing heart surgery.

In his wide-ranging chat with sacked Fox News host and right wing provocateur Tucker, 54, Russell – who is said to have made millions from his online content challenging the “establishment” – also praised controversial figures such as conspiracy theorist David Icke, 71, and far-right radio host Alex Jones, 49, calling them "ahead of the curve".

The chat comes after Russell was interviewed under caution in November in relation to three “non-recent” alleged sexual offences.

He has now been questioned twice by the Metropolitan Police regarding nine alleged offences, with enquiries ongoing.

A spokesman for the forced said: “A man in his 40s attended a police station in south London for a second time on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

"He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to further non-recent sexual offences.

“The same man previously attended a police station on Thursday, November 16, 2023, for questioning. Inquiries continue.”