Travis Kelce has nicknamed his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s dad ‘Big Scott’.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, has been dating the ‘Bad Blood’ singer, also 34, since last year, and amid rumours the couple are on the verge of getting engaged he has opened up about how close he has grown to Taylor’s former stockbroker father Scott Kingsley Swift.

He revealed the moniker he has given Scott on Wednesday’s (31.91.24) episode of his and his 36-year-old fellow NFL player brother Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast while discussing how Taylor’s dad and the singer knew the Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, 65, before he did.

Travis said﻿ “Obviously, we’ve already talked about how they kind of know each other from the Philly days.

“Scott Swift – shout-out to Big Scott. Him and Andy are good friends.”

Tight end Travis met Scott before Taylor’s concert in Argentina in November and said he didn’t see the moment Andy showed “a little love” to the singer when the duo pointed at each other from afar during Sunday’s (28.01.24) NFL game.

He added: “I was up on the stage screaming ‘Fight for Your Right,’ but yeah, that was a cool one.”

Travis has also said he has two nicknames for his girlfriend – ‘Tay’ and ‘Sweetie’ – while Taylor calls the athlete Trev.

He added on his latest podcast the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship felt “a bit sweeter” because his “whole family” – including Taylor – was on the field celebrating with him and his teammates.

Travis said: “This one meant a lot, man. It meant a lot because of the guys we had and how we persevered through a lot of the things we weren’t doing during the season. It just felt that much better with those guys.

“We got a special group. That’s why this one feels so much better.”

Sources have said Travis and Taylor are going to do their best to be together for their first Valentine’s Day despite their hectic work schedules.

The Chiefs are set to clash with the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on 11 February, and Taylor has a performance in Tokyo the day before.

A source told Page Six about how the time difference between Tokyo and the US will mean she will be able to make time with Travis.

They added: “It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert.”