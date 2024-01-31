Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni accidentally stumbled on the model’s “sex closet”.

The 50-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge, who has three other children, chatted publicly to her eldest child, 19, about the discovery, which also saw Leni mistake a sex toy for a microphone and take videos of the items for her friends.

Heidi made the admission on Wednesday’s (31.01.24) episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’ and FaceTimed Leni about the incident while speaking to host Alex Cooper.

The German supermodel said on the video call: “She found my sex closet,” with Leni replying: “I did when I was younger and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I was going through it with my friends. And I was like, ‘Mom, what is this? A microphone?’”

The teenager also recalled having “no idea” what the items in her mum’s X-rated stash were used for.

She said: “My mom got so mad at me after, like, ‘You can’t go in my stuff.’

“I was like showing it off to my friends like, ‘Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer.’

“And I snuck them into my mom’s room and opened the drawer, and we were all taking videos.”

Heidi also chatted about her high libido during the interview, saying she likes to have sex “for hours”.

When asked to describe her sex life in three words, she added: “(It’s) endless, hot (and) wild.”

Former Victoria’s Secret model Heidi added: “I think it’s easier for the woman than it is for the man, so the man (has to) have that much stamina is the thing.

“The men are usually the ones that can’t go for that long. Some can’t do it.”

Heidi also confessed to getting frisky “in an airplane” and “in the water”.

She has been married to German rocker Tom Kaulitz, 34, since 2019, with the pair tying the knot less than a year after they started dating.

They exchanged vows in a small California ceremony before travelling to Capri, Italy, where they said “I do” for a second time in front of family and friends.

Heidi has Leni with her businessman ex Flavio Briatore, 73, and had kids Lou, 14, Johan, 17, and Henry, 18, with musician Seal, 60, who also adopted Leni in 2009.