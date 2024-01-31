Daisy Ridley feared she had ruined ‘Star Wars’ with her acting.

The 31-year-old After , and said she found it traumatic watching her first turn in the sci-fi franchise.

She told Inverse magazine: “Honestly, the first time I watched myself on screen, I literally thought I ruined ‘Star Wars’.”

Daisy was then 23 and had never before seen herself in a leading role as she’d previously booked only small TV roles and was working in a bar when cast as Rey.

She added about how she got overwhelmed and cried on a flight home to London after filming ‘The Force Awakens’.

Daisy said: “I definitely have more grace now for it. It’s funny now, too, because that was 10 years ago.

“So, if anything comes on the TV, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m a baby! Oh my God, that’s me as a baby!’ I wouldn’t say it’s easier, but I’ve had to become more comfortable.”

Daisy has previously admitted she found the stress of starring in her three ‘Star Wars’ installments so great she developed stomach ulcers.

She has now recovered so well she has taken on additional responsibilities behind the camera.

Daisy both stars in and serves as a producer in filmmaker Rachel Lambert’s surreal film ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’, which is out on Friday (02.01.24) in limited theatres after getting a positive reception at the Sundance film festival.

She said about producing: “I’m part of it in a different way. It’s quite a good thing because it makes it about everything else, rather than about me.”