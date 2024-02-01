Crystal Hefner says the rivalry between her and Holly Madison was concocted for reality TV.

The former Playmate, 37, overtook fellow Playboy Bunny Holly, 45, as Hugh Hefner’s ‘No1 girlfriend’ after she moved into the Playboy Mansion, and has now hit out at producers of the E! show ‘The Girls Next Door’.

Crystal, who was married to Hugh rom 2012 until his death in 2017, says in her new memoir: “They were trying, as usual, to whip up some rivalry between me and Holly Madison.”

The “rivalry” between Crystal and Holly was on display in one of Crystal’s first scenes on the show, in which she was seen saying: “I’m not the new Holly, she’s the old me.”

In a second scene, Crystal recalled shooting her 2009 holiday Playboy spread with a sprig of holly pinned over her head in an apparent dig at Holly.

Crystal also tells in her autobiography ‘Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself’ even though she became firmly established as Hugh’s “main girlfriend” after she moved into the Playboy Mansion aged 21, she felt the looming presence of Holly.

She said: “I knew she’d been a commanding presence at the mansion and she’d left under murky circumstances,” adding she felt “intimidated by the shadow [Holly] cast even after she left”.

Crystal also says in her book she got paid nothing for the sixth season of ‘The Girls Next Door’, claiming Hugh was making $400,000 an episode.

She also said she only made a $2,500 fee for a TV special called ‘Marrying Hef’ – while her pornographer husband took home $800,000.

Crystal was 21 when she was invited to stay at the Playboy Mansion in October 2008, and a few months later, she and Hugh entered a relationship before Crystal became the publishing tycoon’s third wife when they tied the knot in 2012.

He died aged 91 in 2017 from sepsis, and has since been slammed by former Playmates as an abusive misogynist.

Holly Madison moved into his Playboy Mansion in August 2001 in her early 20s while facing credit card debt and potential homelessness, and officially became one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends.

She said in her memoir ‘Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny’ he controlled her finances, enforced a strict schedule and curfew, and denied her opportunities to earn income outside the mansion.