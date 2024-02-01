Lenny Kravitz still loves his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

The 59-year-old singer was married to 'The Cosby Show' actress Lisa, 56, from 1987 until 1993 but noted how their feelings towards each other never left them and the pair found a way to "consciously" fit them into a new way of life.

He told People: "The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life. We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience."

Lenny met Lisa backstage at a concert in 1985 and she became his muse who inspired his hit debut album 'Let Love Rule' as he insisted that he is the man he is today all because of the time he had with his ex-wife.

He said: "I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was and everything that came together! I had moved in with Lisa, brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb.

"I never planned on dreading, but after a few months my hair was matting.

"Lisa was like ' ‘Keep it. It looks good.’!"

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker has daughter Zoë , 35, with Lisa - who went on to marry 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa but split from him in 2022 - and recalled that when she was growing up, he and Lisa aimed to make their family about "peace, love and spirit" as they exhibited their own "expression" on the world.

He said: "We were quite the family! We had our own groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoë’s mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love and spirit."