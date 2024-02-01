Kelly Clarkson decided to drop the pounds after being told she was pre-diabetic.

The 41-year-old singer was forced to explain her weight loss after it was rumoured she used weight-loss injections such as Ozempic, however, she has denied this to be the case, and revealed the health warning from her doctor was behind the shred.

She said on her eponymous-titled talk show: "I was told I was pre-diabetic. That was literally what happened. I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight, so I wasn’t shocked.

“But they were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.'

“I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years and then did, however, move into the — I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.'”

The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker followed Dr. Steven R. Gundry’s famous 'Plant Paradox Diet'.

She shared to People recently: “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor.

“And 90 per cent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway.

“I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

The TV star - who previously admitted to having suicidal thoughts when she was skinny - relocated to New York following her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 47, and she says walking the city is "quite the workout".

On her other wellness activities, she added: “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now.

“And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Meanwhile, Kelly recently admitted she isn’t looking for love following her split from Brandon - with whom she has River Rose, nine, and Remington, seven - in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, because she's too busy.

Speaking to fans during an Instagram Live in September, she explained: "Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs – there's a lot going on.

"And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over."