Austin Butler's first crush was Danielle Fishel's character Topanga Lawrence.

The 'Elvis' star has let slip the first girl he fancied, and it was the 42-year-old actress' 'Boy Meets World' alter-ego.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' this week, he said: "I think like Topanga on what was that show... Boy Meets World."

The 32-year-old actor was joined on the couch by his 'Masters of the Air' co-star Callum Turner, 33 - who is dating pop star Dua Lipa, 28 - and they both said the way to a woman's heart is penning love letters.

Austin said: "I think writing love letters, little notes."

Callum agreed: "I was going to say love letters as well. I think writing to each other is a beautiful thing."

The latter also revealed that his childhood crush was Jessica Rabbit.

Austin - who previously dated model Kaia Gerber, 22 - also revealed his romantic secret talent.

He said: "I can make a rose out of a paper napkin."

Meanwhile, Austin recently revealed Tom Hanks recruited him for 'Masters of the Air' while they were working on 'Elvis' together.

The former Disney star played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2023 blockbuster opposite Hanks as the singer's manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Austin has revealed his co-star found him his next job in the Apple TV Plus war drama before they'd even wrapped filming.

During an appearance on the UK TV show 'This Morning', Austin explained: "I knew [I'd got the 'Masters of the Air' job] right towards the end [of 'Elvis'].

"I didn't know what was going to happen with 'Elvis' so I was looking for my next job and Tom said I've got this World War Two thing that we're working on and that was how it came about."