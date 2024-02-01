Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have finalised their divorce.

The 'Humble Quest' hitmaker filed for a dissolution of marriage in October, citing irreconcilable differences, listing their date of separate as the same day she filed, and after the former couple - who tied the knot in 2018 - released a settlement agreement on all issues in January, a judge in Nashville officially signed off their split on Tuesday (30.01.24), People magazine reports.

Maren, 33, and Ryan, 37, divided their assets based on a property settlement agreement and a pre-nup signed in February 2018 and amended in October 2022.

They also agreed to divide their time with son Hayes, three, evenly, and the 'Circles Around this Town' singer will pay her former husband $2,100 in child support each month.

The former couple have both successfully completed the parenting seminar required in all divorce cases involving children in Davidson County.

Maren recently insisted she wouldn't be looking to date again until her divorce has "wrapped up".

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM Show, she said: "I would like this to sort of wrap up. I don't have the headspace for that yet.

"But I'm writing so much right now, that's kind of been my way of dating is just through song."

Maren has gone for a new bob hairstyle in the wake of her split, and she joked she "cut all the trauma out" with the new 'do.

She added: "I cut all the trauma out of my hair.

"I think this year has—for a lot of people, not just me—a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it.

"I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

The 'I Could Use a Love Song' singer is planning an "empowering" 2024, supported by friends in similar situations.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “Just not answering to anyone, not having to protect anyone’s feelings but my own and [put] myself first and I think that’s going to be a really empowering 2024.

“A lot of my friends are going through the same thing right now where all their therapists or their psychics are saying, ‘2024, you need to be single.’”