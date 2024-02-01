Travis Kelce could channel Elvis Presley or Frank Sinatra for his Super Bowl pre-game outfit.

The Kansas City Chiefs star has given some teases about his outfit for his team's big clash with the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, and he's ready to let Las Vegas inspire him.

Appearing on 'The Pat McAfee Show', he said: “I got a few different things that I got in the closet that I might pull out.

"But you already know, man, we’re in Vegas, baby. The lights are on, man.

"You might see me in a Sinatra, in an Elvis Presley [outfit]. I might have to bring out all the bells and whistles for this one.”

Travis - who is dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - is well known for his love of fashion, and he's in the running to be named GQ magazine's most stylish NFL player.

However, he's honest enough to admit that he doesn't always hit a home run.

He added: "I’ve had my days where I’ve looked like an [a-hole], for sure."

At the start of the 2023 NFL season, he was mocked for wearing a pair of velvet pants, which fans compared to the curtains in promo videos for Taylor's 'Midnights' album.

He later told the Wall Street Journal: "Obviously, not every look is for everybody.

“I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.”

Although he insisted he chooses what to wear "off of instinct", he has had a bedroom converted into a closet at his home, so it can take him "at least three hours" to settle on a game day outfit.

He explained: "It really just goes down to the wire. I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together."