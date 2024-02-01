Miles Teller is in talks to join the Michael Jackson biopic.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor is said to be in negotiations to play an attorney in Antoine Fuqua's 'Michael' – although the identity of his character is yet to be confirmed.

If the deal goes through, Miles would join a growing cast that includes the late King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role as well Colman Domingo as family patriarch Joe Jackson and Nia Long as the 'Thriller' hitmaker's mother Katherine Jackson.

'Michael' is slated for release in April 2025 and Antoine previously confirmed that the picture will feature "the good, bad, and the ugly" of the music icon's life and career - which saw him rise from child stardom with the Jackson 5 to become the biggest pop star in the world before his tragic death at the age of 50 in 2009.

Quizzed on his approach to the flick, the 'Training Day' director told Entertainment Weekly: "Just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being. You know, the good, bad, and the ugly."

Production on the film started last month with producers including 'Bohemian Rhapsody's' Graham King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

Fuqua declared how he was "blown away" by how much Jaafar – the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson – channels his famous uncle in the picture.

The 58-year-old director said: "It's uncanny how much he's like Michael. Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."