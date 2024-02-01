The ‘Silent Hill 2’ remake is still in the works, and is proving to be the “ultimate challenge” for Bloober Team.

The studio, which develops the gaming horror franchise, unveiled the next instalment alongside producer Konami during Sony's ‘State of Play’ event last night (31.01.24). Although the remake was not given a release date, Bloober have insisted gamers will need to be patient as the studio puts all the effort into making “an experience true to the original”.

In a statement made after the reveal, Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno said: “‘Silent Hill 2’ was the game that shaped our collective vision at Bloober Team. It’s the game that started us on our adventure in game development.

"Now, we face an ultimate challenge. A challenge to translate our youthful memories of the ultimate game into a language that modern players can engage with, whilst at the same time crafting an experience true to the original.”

The remake of ‘Silent Hill 2’ was initially revealed at the 2022 ‘State of Play’ showcase and due to launch some time in 2024.

Although it appears fans will have to wait a while longer for the remake of the classic horror title, Bloober unveiled the next instalment in the franchise, ‘Silent Hill: The Short Message’ has released and is free to play.