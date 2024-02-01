'Life is Strange' creator Michel Koch always wonders what "could have been" had he stayed in control of the franchise.

The games designer is behind the puzzle-solving game that is produced by Don't Nod but he admitted that he would love to know what would have happened had the rights not been sold to Square Enix.

He told Eurogamer: "We really love what we did on Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2 but, as you know, the IP is owned by Square Enix, and at a point, we can only do what they want to do with the franchise.

"I don't think there's that much mixed feelings. I mean, as a creator you sometimes would love to... in another universe, I would have maybe loved to think of what could have been, all these other games in the 'Life is Strange' universe. But it's also good to see what other creators have come up with for the characters, in the comic book series, or the new characters and stories developed for 'Life is Strange: True Colors', which I played and really enjoyed.

"We worked with them as the publisher, we sold them the franchise when we created it, and now they own it and decide how it evolves and where it goes.."

Nowadays, the gaming boss is now woring on new narrative adventure game 'Lost Records: Bloom and Rage', which is centred around four teenage girls in 1990s.

He said: "It's an adventure game, so you have the staples of the genre we had before with choices, dialogue options, environmental storytelling and exploration. You will feel at home with that!"