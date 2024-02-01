‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’ is due to release next year.

The sequel to the 2019 action game, that was developed for PlayStation 4 by Kojima Productions, received a new trailer and a launch window of 2025 at Sony’s ‘State of Play’ event last night (31.01.24).

Alongside the trailer, Kojima Productions released the premise of the game, which read: “Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam — with companions by his side — sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected?”

The title, which gaming legend Hideo Kojima, designer of the ‘Metal Gear Solid’ titles, created, was first unveiled at ‘The Game Awards’ in 2022, is due to be playable on the PlayStation 5, PC and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’ also boasts a star-studded cast, including ‘No Time To Die’ actress Lea Seydoux, ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ voice actor Troy Baker, ‘Malificent’s Elle Fanning ‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and ‘Deadpool 2’ actress Shioli Kutsuna.

As well as the upcoming sequel, Sony’s ‘State of Play’ also unveiled other huge games on the horizon, including ‘Helldivers 2’, ‘Stellar Blade’, ‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’, ‘Metro Awakening’ ‘Rise of the Ronin’ and a remake of ‘Until Dawn’.