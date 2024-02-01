Spotify users have been shown explicit lyrics even after blocking explicit content.

Although the streaming service does allow users to block explicit tracks, the platform has still shown the original lyrics - which can feature swear words and slurs - on screen despite a listener playing a clean 'radio friendly' version.

As reported by the BBC, the issue has occurred with hit songs form the likes of Dua Lipa, Drag, Olivia Rodrigo, Eminem, Lils Nas X and The Weeknd.

Although Spotify is yet to comment on the problem, it's understood the company is aware of the issue and their team is working to fix it.

Since 2018, explicit songs are marked with an 'E' on the platform, and such songs can be blocked in settings, with clean versions available instead.

Unfortunately, the issue comes when the lyrics in the database for many of the clean edits can match the originals, which means anyone reading the words would see inappropriate language.

Music producer Midlo told the BBC: "My son is seven going on eight. It's only recently that this has become a thing, where it could actually become a problem, because up to now he wouldn't read stuff or pay attention, but now he's finding music that he likes, and he can read well.

"Kids do want to imitate these artists and sing the songs, but it's not always 100 percent clear what is being said sometimes.

"So you do go online, or you go to these platforms to see what the actual words are. And I think that makes it even worse because you're looking for it. You're reading every word."