Microsoft's gaming quarterly revenue has risen by 49 percent following the company's Activision Blizzard purchase.

The tech giant completed its purchase of the gaming company - which has produced franchises such as 'Call of Duty', 'World of Warcraft' 'Overwatch' and 'Diablo' - in October for $68.7 billion, and Microsoft has since seen a colossal 49 percent increase in revenue compared to the equivalent quarter last year, which equated to $2 billion.

The company has also recorded a 61 percent boost in Xbox content services and revenues, with the subscription service, Game Pass - which allows users to access a vast selection of titles - being a large contributor to the statistic.

The news comes after Microsoft announced a restructuring at Activision Blizzard, to ensure that the gaming division was "all aligned on the best opportunities of growth".

In a memo obtained by The Verge, Microsoft's CEO Phil Spencer wrote: "The Gaming Leadership Team and I are committed to navigating this process as thoughtfully as possible. The people who are directly impacted by these reductions have all played an important part in the success of Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax and the Xbox teams, and they should be proud of everything they’ve accomplished here."